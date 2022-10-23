Gov. Abbott to host event in Lubbock prior to election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott will host an event on Tuesday in Lubbock, hoping to hear the concerns of voters prior to the midterm elections.

Abbott event at Table 82 (Greg Abbott Campaign)

The event will be at Table 82 near 82nd and Quaker starting at 11 a.m.

The event is open to the public.

Early voting begins next week for the upcoming election on Nov. 8.

Abbott will be running against Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke, who visited Lubbock earlier this month for the Texas College Tour.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.