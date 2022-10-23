Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured in overnight shooting in Plainview

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

One person was injured in a late night shooting at a Plainview bar.

Plainview police stated the person was shot multiple times

The person was taken directly to a Lubbock hospital

More details here: 1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar

Texas Tech wins the homecoming game against the WVU Mountaineers.

The Red Raiders dominated the field, securing the win 48-10

Their next opponent will be Baylor, who they will play at the Jones next Saturday

Miss the game? Get your highlights here: Texas Tech wins Homecoming 48-10 over West Virginia

Texas Tech reveals new statue of its iconic mascot: Raider Red.

The statue is nine feet tall and made of bronze

The mascot has been a staple of Texas Tech and the Lubbock area for five decades

See it unveiled here: Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.