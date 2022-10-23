Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured in overnight shooting in Plainview

On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

One person was injured in a late night shooting at a Plainview bar.

Texas Tech wins the homecoming game against the WVU Mountaineers.

Texas Tech reveals new statue of its iconic mascot: Raider Red.

