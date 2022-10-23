Texas Tech to provide safe Trick-or-Treat opportunities during Halloween week

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Three opportunities for safe trick-or-treating are available at Texas Tech University starting Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Tech-or-Treat

Student Union & Activities will host Tech-or-Treat from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 25) in the Student Union Building (SUB). Attendees are asked to park in lots R-3, R-11 or R-13. Overflow parking will be available in the parking garage at 18th Street and Flint Avenue. Please use this parking map for directions.

Tech-or-Treat is a Halloween carnival held in the SUB to provide a safe alternative to trick-or-treating. The event is staffed by Texas Tech student organizations, sororities, fraternities and campus departments. The event is open to the community, and families are invited to bring new or gently used children’s books to donate to The Parenting Cottage.

Some things to know:

Parents should stay with their children at all times.

Event staff can be identified by their volunteer badges.

Maps will be available at the Information Desk, across from the Raider Depot Campus Store on the first floor.

Students will have classes before and during the event and staff will be leaving campus at 5 p.m. when the event begins. Please be mindful of the foot and vehicle traffic when driving and walking on campus.

While costumes are encouraged, visitors over the age of 14 are asked to refrain from wearing masks or face paint. Costumes that include weapons or items that resemble weapons will not be allowed.

For more information, please visit the Tech-or-Treat website.

Safe Treat

Texas Tech is offering a variety of safe trick or treat events the week of Halloween. (Texas Tech University)

The Residence Halls Association and Complex Councils invite the Lubbock community to their annual Safe Treat event on Friday (Oct. 28) from 6-8 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Frightening Tale.” Each complex will be themed around a different Halloween storybook.

Activities will take place in the lobbies of Chitwood/Weymouth, Hulen/Clement, Wall/Gates, Talkington and Horn/Knapp. Guests can park in any residence hall parking lot. A bus will run along 18th Street with three stops. All are welcome, but the event is geared toward children ages 2-12.

Trick or Treat on Greek Street

Fraternity and Sorority Life will host their annual ‘Trick or Treat on Greek Street’ community event on Oct. 30 from 2-4 p.m. at Greek Circle (15th Street & Quaker Avenue). This event is open to the public and offers the Lubbock community a safe way to go trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Parking for this event is available in the Commuter Satellite parking lot, near the John Walker Soccer Complex. Parking is not available at Greek Circle.

