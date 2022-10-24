8 arrested, 1 wanted in Hockley County in ‘Operation Bad Choice’

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged eight people as part of Operation Bad Choice, filing 23 criminal charges including 21 felonies and two misdemeanors.

The operation began in late August after several thefts and burglary offenses involving vehicles, tools, trailers, and even fuel. Through the investigation, nine suspects were identified, eight were taken into custody, and one is still at large.

These individuals are accused of being involved in an organized, interconnected effort to participate in moving stolen property. Since the beginning of the operation, law enforcement has recovered multiple vehicles, trailers, tools, ATV’s and diesel fuel with cooperation from citizens, witnesses, and interviews with involved parties.

Investigators are still looking to include additional offenses.

Agapito Baeza, 33 - Tampering with Physical Evidence, Theft of Property $30<$150k

Jose Marquez, 36 - Tampering with Physical Evidence, Theft of Property $30<$150K

Bruce Marshall, 44 - Burglary of Building, Evade Motor Fuel Tax, Transport Motor Fuel without Shipping Documents, Theft of Property $100<$750

Justin Mathis, 26 - Burglary of Building, Evade Motor Fuel Tax, Transport Motor Fuel without Shipping Documents, Theft of Property $100<$750

Martin Mireles, 38 - Tampering with Physical Evidence, Theft of Property $30<$150k

Austin Pinkert, 36 - Theft of Property $2,500<$30k, Theft of Property $30k<$150k, Tamper with Physical Evidence

Juanita Solis, 34 - Tamper with Physical Evidence, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Javier Perez, 30 - Tampering with Physical Evidence, Theft of Property $30<150K

Dalton Gray, 24 - Tampering with Physical Evidence, Theft of Property $30<150K

As of now, Dalton Gray remains at large with active felony warrants. Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to contact the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 894-9334 or your local law enforcement agency. All callers may remain anonymous.

