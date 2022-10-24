Burkhart Center hosting workshop for information on breast cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research is hosting a free workshop on breast cancer Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. The workshop will cover how to keep an eye out for breast cancer and why frequent checkups are important.

The CDC reports more than 260,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. Jennifer Hamrick, director of the Burkhart Center, wants to help lower that number. Her cousin battled breast cancer for years and recently died. Hamrick says this is something her cousin would’ve wanted.

“I knew that she wanted to help everyone, she definitely, because we were so close, she told everyone she met that would benefit from the Burkhart Center about our services,” Hamrick said. “So, I really felt like this would be a great way to honor her.”

The center has various programs for adults with disabilities. Hamrick said people with disabilities often lack basic information about wellness and health risks.

“We do some assessments when they first come in, and just ask them some questions. We found a lot of our students don’t have basic information or knowledge on general health situations, or even sexual health,” Hamrick said.

“The research shows that there’s just a limitation in terms of the knowledge that’s provided to individuals with disabilities on just how important it is that they are going to the doctor and having just basic well-check visits,” Hamrick said.

She says some people with disabilities may struggle to build relationships, but they still deserve access to medical information.

“They develop cancer at the same rate and statistics as the typical population,” Hamrick said. “So, it’s definitely a need to have an understanding that this is something we need to watch for.”

Anyone concerned about breast cancer is encouraged to attend so they can learn about the risks and how to keep themselves healthy. The center is located at 2902 18th Street.

Hamrick says she hopes the workshop will teach people how important early screening is.

“Women’s well-check and self-breast exam workshop that we’re offering for anyone who might have questions or just wants more information about the importance of these type of annual visits that we should have with our doctors,” Hamrick said.

The American Cancer Society reports women ages 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.

To register for the workshop click here. For more information on the Burkhart Center click here.

