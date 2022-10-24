Local Listings
The coldest night of the season ahead

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slightly above freezing tonight in Lubbock but a freeze warning will go into effect for the NW portion of the South Plains as temps fall below the freezing mark.

A few spotty showers/storms will continue through the rest of the evening, with all activity wrapping up before midnight. Skies will begin to clear and winds will die off, allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s. A freeze warning will be in place for Bailey, Castro, and Parmer counties as temperatures drop at or below freezing. Remember to bring in or cover up sensitive plants as well as make sure animals have a warm, safe place.

Despite a cool start, tomorrow will be more pleasant than today. Winds will be lighter around 10 mph with sunny skies. Temperatures will still be cool but will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

More seasonal temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. Dry and sunny through Thursday but another cold front overnight Thursday will drop our temperatures again and bring us another chance for rain.

