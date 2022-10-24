Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Crosbyton saxophone player lighting up Friday nights, social media

By Andrew Wood
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Crosbyton Cheifs have been jazzing up the Friday night lights this fall, thanks to one junior who has brought life to the games — all with a saxophone!

Earlier this month, Trace Freeman went viral playing improv music, particularly Kumbia. His post, which was shared on KCBD’s Facebook page, has already gained more than 80,000 views.

“Just that one instance, I decided to switch it up a bit, play a song that everybody would know and ‘boom’! Just almost what? 80,000 views. It’s incredible!,” he said Friday night, during the Crosbyton-Sudan game.

Freeman’s musical talents go all over the world. Most of what he played this last Friday night consisted of jazz music. Friends and classmates were there to clap along! For Freeman, improvised music was a favorite hobby. One that took years of practice.

“I was one of the only students to bring their sax home and just practice, and see what I can do to make myself better,” Freeman said. “Flash-forward about eight years later, here I am.”

In his younger days, the CHS junior wasn’t even thinking about music.

“Originally, I never wanted to do band or music in the first place,” he said. “I wanted to do art when I was in about fifth or sixth grade, but they made us do band. And then, I picked up the saxophone, and then I just fell in love with with music and playing the sax, and I just wanted to get better.”

Freeman says he plans to pursue a music career, where he can perform and write, similar to what he’s been doing up in the bleachers. He ended Friday’s interview with advice for others never to give up, whether it be music or anything else.

“If you have something you’re good at stick to it,” he joked, “maybe you’ll end up on the news.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodfellas Bar & Grill in Plainview shooting
1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person dead after overnight shooting
Raider Red standing next to the statue after the unveiling.
Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works
olice were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m.
Police identify man who died in Friday night shooting
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

Latest News

The Crosbyton Cheifs have been jazzing up the Friday night lights this fall, thanks to one...
Crosbyton saxophone player lighting up Friday nights, social media
Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton...
LSO asking for public’s help to identify body
Early voting begins for November midterm elections
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Early voting begins today