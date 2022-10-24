Crosbyton saxophone player lighting up Friday nights, social media

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Crosbyton Cheifs have been jazzing up the Friday night lights this fall, thanks to one junior who has brought life to the games — all with a saxophone!

Earlier this month, Trace Freeman went viral playing improv music, particularly Kumbia. His post, which was shared on KCBD’s Facebook page, has already gained more than 80,000 views.

“Just that one instance, I decided to switch it up a bit, play a song that everybody would know and ‘boom’! Just almost what? 80,000 views. It’s incredible!,” he said Friday night, during the Crosbyton-Sudan game.

Freeman’s musical talents go all over the world. Most of what he played this last Friday night consisted of jazz music. Friends and classmates were there to clap along! For Freeman, improvised music was a favorite hobby. One that took years of practice.

“I was one of the only students to bring their sax home and just practice, and see what I can do to make myself better,” Freeman said. “Flash-forward about eight years later, here I am.”

In his younger days, the CHS junior wasn’t even thinking about music.

“Originally, I never wanted to do band or music in the first place,” he said. “I wanted to do art when I was in about fifth or sixth grade, but they made us do band. And then, I picked up the saxophone, and then I just fell in love with with music and playing the sax, and I just wanted to get better.”

Freeman says he plans to pursue a music career, where he can perform and write, similar to what he’s been doing up in the bleachers. He ended Friday’s interview with advice for others never to give up, whether it be music or anything else.

“If you have something you’re good at stick to it,” he joked, “maybe you’ll end up on the news.”

