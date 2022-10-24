Fans encouraged to wear black for Baylor game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Texas Tech will look to protect its undefeated record at home this season Saturday when the Red Raiders welcome Baylor to a sold-out crowd inside Jones AT&T Stadium. The athletics department is asking fans to wear black for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Baylor represents Texas Tech’s second home night kickoff this season as the Red Raiders previously routed Murray State to open the year in a 7 p.m. kick. Texas Tech is an impressive 44-18 in home night games since 2002, a 71.0 winning percentage during that span.

As a reminder, fans who have purchased tickets for any Texas Tech home game are highly encouraged to download their mobile tickets prior to gameday. Fans still looking to purchase tickets for the Baylor game are encouraged to do so from Stubhub, the official secondary partner of Texas Tech Athletics.

The Baylor game will highlight an exciting weekend on campus as Texas Tech will host its Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor induction ceremony Friday evening at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center. This year’s class represents two former football greats in Kevin Curtis and then the late Tommy McVay, who will be enshrined in the Hall of Honor for his longtime service as Director of Football Operations.

Texas Tech will also welcome back Patrick Mahomes II on Saturday as he will become the eighth member of the Texas Tech Ring of Honor during a halftime presentation presented by American State Bank. Mahomes will return to his alma mater during the Chiefs’ open week to officially see his name go on the wall of the West Stadium Building to Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Red Raiders (4-3; 2-2) are already 4-0 at home this season after routing West Virginia, 48-10, Saturday. A victory Saturday over the Bears would mark Texas Tech’s fifth home win already this year, its most in a season since 2009.

Following the Baylor game, Texas Tech still has two additional home dates with Kansas on Nov. 12 and then Oklahoma on Nov. 26 to close the regular season. Both of those games are on sale as part of a November Two-Pack for as low as $45 a seat through the Texas Tech Ticket Office.

