Hollis Daniels trial moved to mid-November

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man charged with Capital Murder in the death of a Texas Tech Police Officer will stand trial in mid-November.

The trial for 24-year-old Hollis Daniels has been moved to November 17.

Investigators say Daniels shot Officer Floyd East Jr. in the back of the head inside the briefing room at the Texas Tech Police Department. Daniels appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 11 five years after the death of Officer East.

Daniels was on the run for nearly two hours before police caught him near the old Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum.

Prosecutors are pursing the death penalty.

