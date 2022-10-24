Keep Levelland Beautiful is the recipient of 2022 Apache Corporation Tree Grant

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Houston-based Apache Corporation is generously providing 100 - five-gallon trees to the Keep Levelland Beautiful program in Levelland, Texas. The estimated value of the grant is $3,500.

Keep Levelland Beautiful has partnered with South Plains College to plant the trees. Tree planting will begin at South Plains Campus Allied Health Building on Clubview Drive in Levelland, TX, on October 28, 2022, at 12:00.

Launched in 2005, the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program has donated more than 5 million trees to a wide variety of nonprofit and governmental organizations in the U.S., including cities, counties, schools, parks, universities, youth associations, wildlife refuges, and community groups. Apache employees often volunteer their time to support community partners in planting trees in their communities. In 2022, the program has granted more than 245,000 trees to 40 nonprofits, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The trees arrived in Levelland on Wednesday, October 12th and planting will be on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 12 p.m. The Keep Levelland Beautiful Committee along with the South Plains Grounds Maintenance will plant the trees. The trees will beautify the South Plains College Campus.

Trees are an invaluable natural resource. They beautify our neighborhoods, provide habitat for wildlife and even help to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. It’s estimated that an individual tree can remove 48 pounds of carbon dioxide per year from the atmosphere.

