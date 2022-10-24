Local Listings
LCU to Host Family-Friendly Halloween Events

Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) will host their...
Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) will host their annual Trunk-or-Treat for the Lubbock community on Sunday, October 30.(Lubbock Christian University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) will host their annual Trunk-or-Treat for the Lubbock community on Sunday, October 30. The event will take place in the Rip Griffin parking lot from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

LCU athletes, clubs, and various campus organizations will have family-friendly decorated trunks, games to play, and of course lots of candy to hand out to those who attend.

In addition, the LCU Art Department will be hosting a Dia de Los Muertos cultural celebration at the LCU Art Studio at the same time. Families are invited to enjoy free food, hands-on art activities, and live music from a mariachi band.

Children and families are invited to dress up in family-friendly costumes and come enjoy both of these fun, safe, free events on the LCU campus on Sunday, October 30 from 4 p.m. -6 p.m.:

· Trunk or Treat – Rip Griffin Center parking lot, 5502 26th Street (26th and Chicago)

· Dia de los Muertos Cultural Celebration – 3202 A. Eileen Blvd

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Lubbock Christian University

