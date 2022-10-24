Local Listings
LSO asking for public’s help to identify body

Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton...
Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton and southeast of Ransom Canyon.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a body found in a field earlier this month.

On Oct. 14 around 2 p.m., deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 in response to a dead man in a field. He was on the south side of the road, east of CR 3600.

Upon arrival, deputies with the sheriff’s office secured the scene around the man and called in the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information can contact Lubbock Crime Line at (806)741-1000.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

This incident is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.

