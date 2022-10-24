Lubbock judge educates teens on rights, responsibilities with ‘Now You’re 18′ program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The “Now You’re 18″ program focuses on educating young adults on their first and fourth amendment rights. The program was first introduced in Lubbock, by the Young Lawyers Association, but ended more than 15 years ago.

“We are trying to make the law relatable, it is not just this abstract thing that exists and happens to other people. Especially in this first amendment program today we are talking about high school kids and their free speech,” said Mark Hocker, a Lubbock County Judge.

Hocker was passionate about bringing the program back for Lubbock students.

“I hated it when the program stopped. So, when we had the chance to start it up again, we brought it back. The response has been great,” said Hocker.

Now he helps educate high school seniors on applying constitutional rights to their lives. Hocker says students respond better to learning their rights from someone who is an expert in the field.

“When I was in high school we had government, history, and economics and wonderful teachers teaching those things but to get this perspective from lawyers and have a different way to look at it and some special expertise is great,” Hocker said.

The students are provided with real-world examples. Hocker says he focuses on cases similar to those he sees daily in his courtroom. He says his goal is to make students aware of their rights while also making them aware that not all rights are absolute.

“They have to recognize that they don’t shed their rights at the courthouse door but there are things that the schools may properly regulate. They need to be aware of what their rights are and what their responsibilities are so they can function well,” says Hocker.

For more information about the “Now You’re 18″ program, visit the Houston Bar Association page here.

