Lubbock named 10th best city for raising families

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finding a place to settle down and raise a family can be a challenge. From affordability to the quality of education, many aspects of a city factor into choosing a home.

Lubbock has been named the 10th best city nationwide to raise a family, according to a comparison report. Lubbock is one of five Texas cities in the top 15 ranking. Over 100 cities across the United States were evaluated.

The City of Lubbock can claim the following:

The 8th lowest average rent with renters paying around $1,080 per month

The 13th best city regarding student to teacher ratio

The 3rd-best city in air quality

The city provides a variety of activities to stay moving and healthy, including: Basketball, with about five hoops per 10,000 people Tennis, with about 4.4 courts per 20,000 people Volleyball, with about three nets per 20,000 people Park activities, with about three parks per 10,000 people



The other Texas cities included in the rankings include Plano, Austin, El Paso and Laredo. Plano claimed the No. 1 spot for the best city for raising a family.

