Monday morning top stories: Early voting begins today
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Early voting begins today for November elections
- Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m through Nov. 4
- Election day is Nov. 8
- Find sample ballots and polling locations here
Police investigating Plainview shooting
- One person is in a Lubbock hospital after a shooting at a bar in Plainview Saturday night
- Police say the victim was shot multiple times and a suspect is in custody
- Details here: 1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar
Two nurses killed in Dallas hospital maternity ward
- Hospital security shot the suspect Nestor Hernandez who was there for the birth of his child
- He is now charged with capital murder
- Follow the latest developments here: Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2
