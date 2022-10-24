Monday morning top stories: Early voting begins today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Early voting begins today for November elections

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m through Nov. 4

Election day is Nov. 8

Find sample ballots and polling locations here

Police investigating Plainview shooting

One person is in a Lubbock hospital after a shooting at a bar in Plainview Saturday night

Police say the victim was shot multiple times and a suspect is in custody

Details here: 1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar

Two nurses killed in Dallas hospital maternity ward

Hospital security shot the suspect Nestor Hernandez who was there for the birth of his child

He is now charged with capital murder

Follow the latest developments here: Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

