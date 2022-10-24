Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: Early voting begins today

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Early voting begins today for November elections

Police investigating Plainview shooting

Two nurses killed in Dallas hospital maternity ward

