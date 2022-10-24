Local Listings
Plainview man arrested, charged after alleged assault with knife

Nick Griego
Nick Griego(Plainview Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview man has been arrested following an assault with a knife on Sunday.

Plainview Police responded to the 700 block of Milwee Street around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a man with a neck wound, according to a press release.

According to police, Nick Griego and the victim got into an argument. During the altercation, Griego cut the victim’s neck with a knife and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken via ambulance to Tulia and was then flown to a Lubbock hospital. Police stated the victim is stable.

Police later found Nick Griego in his home. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

