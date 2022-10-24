Plainview police identify two people involved in Saturday shooting at Goodfellas

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have identified two people involved in a shooting on Saturday evening at Goodfellas Bar and Grill in Plainview.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m.

When police arrived, they found 41-year-old Carlos Salinas in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and legs. He was taken to Hale County Airport and flown to Lubbock for treatment. He is reported to be stable, but his condition is not known.

Police say the person who shot Salinas has been identified as 37-year-old Angel Chavez.

Chavez was questioned about the shooting.

Police say several witnesses were identified and provided statements.

The preliminary investigation into the shooting shows Salinas was outside of the bar with a handgun and threatening others. Another person stepped out in an attempt to convince Salinas to put the gun down. Chavez got his gun from his vehicle. Police say Salinas pointed his gun at the person attempting to calm him down, so Chavez fired his gun in defense of the other person.

Both guns were collected as evidence.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is still under investigation.

As of this report, the Plainview Police say the business remains closed.

