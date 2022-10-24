Local Listings
Police responding to two-vehicle crash on 50th Street

Lubbock Police Department Shield
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and LFR are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of 50th Street that occurred around 5:50 p.m.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes in front of China Star.

LPD was unable to confirm if anyone was injured but did say witnesses reported that the occupants got out of their cars and started fighting each other in the middle of the road.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

