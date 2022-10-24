Rain, wind, and a possible freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly wind and a cold rain are expected this afternoon. Both will diminish overnight, setting the stage for a freeze in some parts of the South Plains. It will be the first freeze of Fall in our area.

The lull in the rain is likely to continue through early afternoon. Rain is expected to return, however, around mid-afternoon and continue well into the evening. Some spots, mainly in the northern viewing area (the extreme southern Panhandle) may pick up around a half inch of rainfall.

It will be windy through the evening. That will a add quite a chill to the air. The wind, along with the rain, diminish overnight and become light by sunrise.

In addition to the rain and wind, the day will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Lubbock likely reached it’s high for the day (the 24 hour period) just after midnight. Lubbock may briefly again hit that mark around midday. After that the temperature will fall through the afternoon.

A freeze, at least a light freeze, is expected in the northwestern KCBD viewing area tomorrow morning. (KCBD First Alert)

A freeze, at least a light freeze, is expected in the northwestern KCBD viewing area tomorrow morning. This includes areas in the Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Bailey, Lamb, and Hale counties area.

If you have tender or cold sensitive plants which might be harmed, cover or move them indoors.

Communities which may experience a freeze tonight include, but are not limited to, Friona, Bovina, Farwell, Dimmitt, Hart, Tulia, happy, Muleshoe, Littlefield, Amherst, Olton, Plainview, and Hale Center.

A FREEZE WATCH or FREEZE WARNING may later be issued if it appears a widespread freeze is more likely. Watch for updates.

You can see any warning, advisory, or watch which may be issued using the Interactive Radar in our free KCBD Weather app and here on our Weather Page. In either, make sure you have Winter Alerts active: Go to MENU, then ALERTS, then WINTER.

