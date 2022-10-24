Red Raiders sit in fifth after Day One of Jim West Challenge

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Powered by strong rounds from Shannon Tan and Chiara, the Texas Tech women’s golf program sits in solo fifth place after 36 holes of the 2022 Jim West Challenge hosted by Texas State at the Kissing Tree Golf Club.

The duo of Horder and Tan sit tied for 11th overall. Senior Anna Dong shook off an opening round 74 to shoot even-par in the second round and is tied for 24th while Gala Dumez sits tied for 31st at +3 overall.

Powered by the strong rounds from Horder and Tan, the Red Raiders are +3 overall, 12 shots behind first place Oklahoma State.

The Cowgirls enjoy a seven-shot lead over SMU (-2) followed by Tulsa (Even Par) and Houston (+1).

No. 43 TCU sits at (+4) which is good for solo sixth, followed Oklahoma (+5) and Tulane (+8).

Colorado is in solo ninth at +12 overall, followed by Ohio State (+16) and New Mexico (+17). Host Texas State (+18) sits in solo 12th followed by UNLV (+19), UTSA (+26) and Missouri (+32).

UP NEXT:

The Red Raider close out both the Jim West Challenge and the 2022-23 fall slate on Monday. Tech will tee off at 8:30 a.m. Texas Tech will play with Houston and TCU for tomorrow’s third and final round.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.