Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Turkey shortage gives way to restaurant’s concern for holidays

Workers at Bigham's Smokehouse get ready for another lunch rush.
Workers at Bigham's Smokehouse get ready for another lunch rush.(Michael Cantu, KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Talking turkey is becoming a bit tougher to do for area restaurants.

A nation-wide shortage is making turkeys hard to find for smaller spots. And with the restaurant business, it seems it is always one thing after another.

“It would be surprising to not have something else come up at this point,” Nick Bigham, owner/operator of Bigham’s Smokehouse, said.

For the owner of Bigham’s, Nick Bigham, this time it is turkey.

“On our end, we started getting turkey, then we stopped getting it,” he said.

An unusual summer avian flu outbreak has led to more than 5.4 million turkeys to be killed and not sold in between January and July. That has led to a nation-wide shortage.

And a shortage is bad news for Bigham’s, because turkey is the second-most popular item on the menu.

“Before COVID it wasn’t a big issue. If you’re out of a product, that was maybe once-or-twice a month,” Bigham said. “Now, it’s probably on a weekly basis.”

Fortunately, they are still offering the meat on the menu. But, getting a hold of the birds from distributors is bringing a new definition to a foul order.

“Thankfully, we haven’t had to be out of it yet, as far as to the customer,” he said. “But, if that were to happen, especially with Thanksgiving coming up, it would be a big issue.”

Larger grocery chains are not anticipating many issues with the holidays coming up. The same cannot be said for restaurants, Bigham said, because there is not much clarity on when the issues will clear up.

“From what I’m being told on different distributors, they’ll order 50 cases or 200 cases or 500 cases of, let’s say turkey breast. For us, they might get 5 percent of that order,” he said.

So, making it through a pandemic, inflation driving up costs and now these shortages, he is just anticipating more problems to come.

But, he has learned to work through these things.

“It keeps hitting us, I mean for two years now, there’s always something,” Bigham said. “So until we got a good year of no hiccups, I’m going to say there’s probably always something.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodfellas Bar & Grill in Plainview shooting
1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person dead after overnight shooting
Goodfellas Bar & Grill in Plainview shooting
Plainview police identify two people involved in Saturday shooting at Goodfellas
Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton...
LSO asking for public’s help to identify body
olice were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m.
Police identify man who died in Friday night shooting

Latest News

Investigators with the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged eight people as...
8 arrested, 1 wanted in Hockley County in ‘Operation Bad Choice’
The capital murder trial began for Hollis Daniels, 24. Daniels is accused of shooting and...
Hollis Daniels trial moved to mid-November
Beto O’Rourke to close the gap with Greg Abbott
As early voting begins, pressure is on for Beto O’Rourke to close the gap with Greg Abbott
The Lamesa Police Department made an arrest in 2009 cold case.
Arrest made in 2009 homicide of Lamesa man