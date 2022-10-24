Turkey shortage gives way to restaurant’s concern for holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Talking turkey is becoming a bit tougher to do for area restaurants.

A nation-wide shortage is making turkeys hard to find for smaller spots. And with the restaurant business, it seems it is always one thing after another.

“It would be surprising to not have something else come up at this point,” Nick Bigham, owner/operator of Bigham’s Smokehouse, said.

For the owner of Bigham’s, Nick Bigham, this time it is turkey.

“On our end, we started getting turkey, then we stopped getting it,” he said.

An unusual summer avian flu outbreak has led to more than 5.4 million turkeys to be killed and not sold in between January and July. That has led to a nation-wide shortage.

And a shortage is bad news for Bigham’s, because turkey is the second-most popular item on the menu.

“Before COVID it wasn’t a big issue. If you’re out of a product, that was maybe once-or-twice a month,” Bigham said. “Now, it’s probably on a weekly basis.”

Fortunately, they are still offering the meat on the menu. But, getting a hold of the birds from distributors is bringing a new definition to a foul order.

“Thankfully, we haven’t had to be out of it yet, as far as to the customer,” he said. “But, if that were to happen, especially with Thanksgiving coming up, it would be a big issue.”

Larger grocery chains are not anticipating many issues with the holidays coming up. The same cannot be said for restaurants, Bigham said, because there is not much clarity on when the issues will clear up.

“From what I’m being told on different distributors, they’ll order 50 cases or 200 cases or 500 cases of, let’s say turkey breast. For us, they might get 5 percent of that order,” he said.

So, making it through a pandemic, inflation driving up costs and now these shortages, he is just anticipating more problems to come.

But, he has learned to work through these things.

“It keeps hitting us, I mean for two years now, there’s always something,” Bigham said. “So until we got a good year of no hiccups, I’m going to say there’s probably always something.”

