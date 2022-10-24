Widespread, light showers overnight with cooler temps tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front moving through early Monday will bring us rain chances overnight and into Monday along with much cooler temperatures through the workweek.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

Breezy winds and cloud cover will persist through the night. Temperatures cool down into the upper 40s to 50s. Rain showers will begin to develop in eastern NM and push into the South Plains late tonight and early into tomorrow morning. Widespread showers lasting through the early morning, but overall rainfall totals will be light.

Raincast early Monday (KCBD)

The bulk of rain will move out by early afternoon, but spotty showers/storms will develop again in the afternoon and evening. All activity will clear out overnight. Temperatures tomorrow will be about 20 degrees cooler than today, with highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Expect breezy winds tomorrow from the southwest turning north around 20 mph.

As our front passes and rain moves out tomorrow night, clearing skies will lead to the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this season. Expect temperatures early Tuesday morning to dip into the mid to upper 30s.

We remain dry for Tuesday and Wednesday, with slim rain chances returning to finish out the workweek. Sunshine will return Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Another cold front Thursday will drop our temperatures again into the 60s.

