18th Anniversary of the ‘Quad Murder’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 25 marks 18 years since the murder of Tammy Cooper and her three children, a case Lubbock Police refer to as the “Quad Murder,” and to this day remains unsolved.

Police found 45-year-old Tammy Cooper, her 11-year-old daughter, and twin 9-year-old sons stabbed and beaten to death inside their apartment in northeast Lubbock.

Rey Martinez, the senior homicide investigator on the case at the time, said Cooper was on the phone with a friend moments before she was murdered, and even referred to a man at her door as “Butch” before the call was disconnected.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Lubbock Crime Stoppers at 806-741-1000.

