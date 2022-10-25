1st Annual UMC Children’s Hospital Trunk or Treat event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Children’s Hospital will host its 1st annual Trunk or Treat Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public at the Business and Technology Center parking lot located at 309 N. Slide Rd. Food trucks will be on-site to purchase food, face painting, bounces houses and more family-friendly activities.

UMC Children's Hospital to host 1st annual Trunk or Treat event. (UMC Health System)

