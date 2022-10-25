Local Listings
30 cases of Salmonella infection reported in Tahoka

Image depicting Salmonella
Image depicting Salmonella(MGN Online)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - Thirty cases of Salmonella have been reported in Tahoka as of Oct. 25, 2022, according to Lynn County Judge Mike Braddock. Officials believe they’re all related and could have come from a community luncheon.

Judge Braddock and the Emergency Management Coordinator for Lynn County believe the bacteria could be from a recent luncheon for area First Responders held on Oct. 16, 2022, however, they’re still investigating.

Officials say they do not believe the bacteria is from a restaurant.

During the investigation into the cause, the City of Tahoka tested the water to rule out the possibility the bacteria was in the water system.

In a social media post, officials stated:

The City Of Tahoka understands the concerns the citizens have with the recent cases of Salmonella in the city. The City would like you to know that we are doing everything we can to make sure the water is safe to use and is NOT the source of Salmonella. The City of Tahoka does monthly testing of the water supply to check for bacteria in the water. Also, the drinking water is treated with chlorine, which would kill Salmonella, to guarantee the water is safe to use and the levels of chlorination are checked on a daily basis. The City of Tahoka monitors the water quality regularly and is in compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regulations. Since the water that is used is not groundwater, the likelihood of Salmonella in the water is very low. As of right now, there is no indication of Salmonella in the water. The Public Works director is in contact with TCEQ to ensure everything is being done.

Salmonella infection is usually caused by eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or egg products, or by drinking unpasteurized milk. The incubation period — the time between exposure and illness — can be six hours to six days. Often, people who have salmonella infection think they have stomach flu. The infection can last from four to seven days.

