Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

$4.3 million lottery ticket expires after going unclaimed for months

Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.
Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.(Mehaniq via canva)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A multimillion-dollar lottery ticket in Arizona has officially expired after going unclaimed.

Arizona’s Family reports no one has claimed a $4.3 million winning ticket for months, and the money is being returned to future prize pools.

Officials with the Arizona Lottery said a person had purchased the winning ticket at a Safeway store near Guadalupe Road and Alma School. The unclaimed ticket matched all six numbers that day for “The Pick” game. That jackpot was worth an estimated $4.3 million, or $2.15 million for the cash option.

According to lottery officials, the next drawing for “The Pick” is set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodfellas Bar & Grill in Plainview shooting
Plainview police identify two people involved in Saturday shooting at Goodfellas
Investigators with the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged eight people as...
8 arrested, 1 wanted in Hockley County in ‘Operation Bad Choice’
Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton...
LSO asking for public’s help to identify body
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Nick Griego
Plainview man arrested, charged after alleged assault with knife

Latest News

Department of Justice Logo
Doctor pleads guilty to role in $54 million Medicare fraud scheme
Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
FILE: U.S. Sect. of Defense Ashton Carter, left, talks to General John Hyten, the incoming...
Ash Carter, defense secretary who opened jobs to women, dies
President Joe Biden get a booster vaccine Tuesday at the White House.
Biden gets updated COVID-19 booster shot, promotes vaccine
(Left to right) Deputies arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Starr, 30-year-old Sarah Starr and...
9-year-old found locked in dog cage outside of home, deputies say