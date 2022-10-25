Local Listings
First snow and coldest of the season

By Steve Divine
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation.

This morning was our coldest of the season, so far. Most of the South Plains, from Lubbock to the west and north, reported lows in the 30s. Some locations west and north of Lubbock recorded their first freeze of the season.

As of this post, Lubbock’s low for the day is 37°. It’s the coldest here since mid-April (35° on April 14). The October 25 record low is 28° in 2019. The average for the date is 45°.

Cool but pleasant this afternoon. Temperatures will peak about five degrees below average for the date.(KCBD First Alert)

Cool but pleasant this afternoon. It will be sunny, winds will become light, temperatures will peak about five degrees below average for the date.

Clear and cold tonight, though not quite as cold as last night - this morning.

Clear and cold tonight, though not quite as cold as last night - this morning.(KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow, too, will be sunny. The afternoon will be breezy and a little warmer. Most of the area will have highs in the 70s.

Our next cold front is expected Thursday night. Winds will pick up ahead of and behind the front. Highs will hit the 70s ahead of the front but only 50s behind it.

The front will bring a chance of rain and storms late Thursday into early Friday. The most likely time is Thursday night. Some of the storms may be marginally severe, mainly near and east of the Caprock.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

