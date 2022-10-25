Governor Abbott campaigns in Lubbock before November election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott drew a big crowd for his campaign visit in Lubbock prior to the November 8 election. During his visit at Table 82, he reminded West Texans of the policies he plans to enforce if he is reelected and reminded supporters to get out to the polls.

“I am running for reelection to keep Texas number one for jobs in the economy,” said Abbott.

The Texas economy has been one of Abbott’s key policies in his reelection campaign. He spoke strongly about issues the West Texas workforce is facing.

“The Green New Deal will destroy the production of oil and gas, it would eliminate hundreds of thousands of high-paying jobs,” said Abbott.

Next, he turned his focus to protecting Texas students, stating if his opponent is elected, parents will not know what their children are being taught in school.

“Teaching our kids about things like critical race theory, said teachers can teach whichever version of history they want to teach that is absolutely wrong,” he said.

The room was filled with hundreds of supporters.

“His stance on education, keeping parents first. Nobody loves our children like us,” said one attendee Leslie Key.

Another talking point that received a large response from the crowd, was Abbott’s stance on border patrol. The Governor’s supporters at the event say they are feeling confident as we head into the November election.

“I know Abbott, he is my man,” said Billy Bevers. “We are going to take care of that someday, we are going to take care of that for good.”

Watch the full event below.

