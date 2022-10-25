Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Judge: City of Amarillo to pay legal expenses for not following law in funding of Civic Center renovations

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Kevin Welch and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A visiting state judge ruled today the city of Amarillo didn’t follow the law in funding the expansion and renovation of the Civic Center.

He also said the city will have to pay more than $375,000 in legal expenses to businessman Alex Fairly who sued the city.

Many of the violations involved not properly informing the public about what the city was doing.

According to court documents, Alex Fairly could be given an extra $30,000 if after an appeal to the Court of Appeals. A petition has been filed for review with the Supreme Court of Texas.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police say four people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed by fire early...
Four found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on...
Lubbock woman indicted for 2021 murder
Cool but pleasant this afternoon. Temperatures will peak about five degrees below average for...
First snow and coldest of the season
Investigators with the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged eight people as...
8 arrested, 1 wanted in Hockley County in ‘Operation Bad Choice’
Image depicting Salmonella
30 cases of Salmonella infection reported in Tahoka

Latest News

Lubbock police say four people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed by fire early...
Four found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
On this day in 1975, Texas Tech hosted SMU at Jones Stadium, winning 37-20 in front of 36,000...
The story of Raider Rose
The story of Raider Rose
The Story of Raider Rose
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Four found dead in South Lubbock house fire
Four found dead in South Lubbock house fire
Four found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire