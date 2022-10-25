Lubbock man indicted for sexual assault of a juvenile

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chase Hottinger, 42, was indicted by a grand jury for aggravated sexual assault of a child on Tuesday, October 25.

According to the arrest warrant provided by LPD, Hottinger would provide free rides, money, food, alcohol, marijuana, ecstasy, vapes, and cocaine to a number of juvenile females. His residence was available as a “chill-out spot” where females would sometimes sleep over, as one witness put it, “Whenever I was like really messed up.” According to the warrant, it was not uncommon for Hottinger to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana with the juveniles at his house. Hottinger would also drive juvenile females around Lubbock, some of whom snuck out of their homes and provide them with alcohol. When picking up juvenile females from their homes, he would tell their parents he was an Uber driver.

According to the warrant, Hottinger picked up and then sexually assaulted a 13-year-old female while she was under the influence of marijuana. He then dropped her off in the middle of a parking lot late at night, alone.

Hottinger is currently held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.