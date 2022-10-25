Lubbock woman indicted for 2021 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on September 1, 2021.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in

Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Siri who was pronounced dead at the scene, and 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson who was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Authorities issued a warrant for Pina’s arrest, and she told police that she would turn herself in at 2 p.m. on September 30. Pina, however, did not show so police initiated an active search for her.

Over a year later, on October 5, 2022, Pina turned herself in to US Marshalls at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, October 25, a grand jury indicted Pina for murder. She is currently detained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set.

