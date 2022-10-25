Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Lubbock woman indicted for 2021 murder

Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on...
Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on September 1, 2021.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on September 1, 2021.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in

Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Siri who was pronounced dead at the scene, and 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson who was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Authorities issued a warrant for Pina’s arrest, and she told police that she would turn herself in at 2 p.m. on September 30. Pina, however, did not show so police initiated an active search for her.

Over a year later, on October 5, 2022, Pina turned herself in to US Marshalls at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, October 25, a grand jury indicted Pina for murder. She is currently detained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodfellas Bar & Grill in Plainview shooting
Plainview police identify two people involved in Saturday shooting at Goodfellas
Investigators with the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged eight people as...
8 arrested, 1 wanted in Hockley County in ‘Operation Bad Choice’
Lubbock Sheriff's Office conducts a death investigation in East Lubbock County, north of Slaton...
LSO asking for public’s help to identify body
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Police responding to two-vehicle crash on 50th Street

Latest News

Noon Notebook: ALS Walk and ALS Gala
Noon Notebook: ALS Walk and ALS Gala
Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to...
Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month
Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Lubbock ahead of November election.
Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Lubbock
UMC Children's Hospital to host 1st annual Trunk or Treat event.
1st Annual UMC Children’s Hospital Trunk or Treat event