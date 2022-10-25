Local Listings
Slightly warmer overnight and tomorrow afternoon

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No freeze in the forecast overnight and more seasonable temperatures for the South Plains tomorrow afternoon.

Highs tomorrow
Highs tomorrow(KCBD)

Clear skies, light winds and cool temperatures overnight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Grab the light winter coat as you’re headed out the door tomorrow, but you won’t need it tomorrow afternoon. Winds will switch to the south overnight bringing in some warmer air for us, with highs in the 70s for your Wednesday. It will be sunny and dry but a bit breezy with winds around 15 mph.

Almost a repeat of that temperature-wise Thursday, but some changes Thursday afternoon as another cold front moves in. Rain chances will begin to increase late Thursday into Friday. Right now, a slight chance for severe thunderstorms stands Thursday but more details will be ironed out in the next day or so. More scattered to potentially widespread rain is expected Friday with a significantly cooler afternoon.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KCBD)

Chilly through the weekend with highs in the 60s, and overnight lows in the 30s/40s. Mostly dry but a few isolated showers look possible both Saturday and Sunday. We do remain dry for Halloween on Monday. Although it looks to be a little chilly, it will be a pleasant evening for those spooky activities.

Halloween forecast
Halloween forecast(KCBD)

