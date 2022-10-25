Tuesday morning top stories: Gov. Abbott campaigning in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Arrest in 13-year-old Lamesa cold case

Lamesa police made an arrest in the 2009 death of Willie Butler

Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. is now charged with his murder

Full story here: Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man

18th anniversary of Cooper murder

Today is the 18th anniversary of the murders of Tammy Cooper and her three children

Police found their bodies in Northeast Lubbock in 2004

Read more here: 18th Anniversary of the ‘Quad Murder’

Gov. Abbott campaigning in Lubbock today

The governor will attend the launch of an engineering research center at Texas Tech at 10 a.m.

He will also make a campaign stop at Table 82 in Kingsgate North

Details here: Gov. Abbott to host event in Lubbock prior to election

