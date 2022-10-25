Tuesday morning top stories: Gov. Abbott campaigning in Lubbock
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Arrest in 13-year-old Lamesa cold case
- Lamesa police made an arrest in the 2009 death of Willie Butler
- Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. is now charged with his murder
- Full story here: Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man
18th anniversary of Cooper murder
- Today is the 18th anniversary of the murders of Tammy Cooper and her three children
- Police found their bodies in Northeast Lubbock in 2004
- Read more here: 18th Anniversary of the ‘Quad Murder’
Gov. Abbott campaigning in Lubbock today
- The governor will attend the launch of an engineering research center at Texas Tech at 10 a.m.
- He will also make a campaign stop at Table 82 in Kingsgate North
- Details here: Gov. Abbott to host event in Lubbock prior to election
