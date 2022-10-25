White earns Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After earning her league-leading eighth shutout of the season, Madison White was dubbed this week’s Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Madison White recorded all 90 minutes in net against the Baylor Bears Thursday, tallying a save en route to her eighth shutout of the season.

The Rockwall, Texas native picks up her sixth Big 12 Player of the Week honor after being a two-time Freshman of the Week and three-time Defensive Player of the Week.

The senior ranks second in the league in goals against average (.647), first in shutouts and second in save percentage (.810) heading into the final week of the regular season.

White and the rest of the Red Raiders will close out the regular season in a pivotal Thursday night matchup against No. 12 TCU. Tech and TCU currently sit tied for second in the league standings with 17 points.

With a win, the Red Raiders will clinch sole possession of second place. With a Tech win and a Texas loss, Tech would clinch a share of the 2022 Big 12 Regular Season title.

