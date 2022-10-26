1 injured after shooting near Mission Villas Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a shots-fired call they received just after 9:40 p.m. near the Mission Villas Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

According to LPD, one person has sustained moderate injuries and two people have been detained.

This story is still developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.