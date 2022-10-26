1 seriously injured in crash on 19th and Boston

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders from LPD, Tech PD, and LFR are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a moped at 19th and Boston.

According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. Tech PD is taking a lead role in response to the incident as LPD secures the scene and directs traffic.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

