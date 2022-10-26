2 injured in crash at 19th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue.

According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time.

LPD advises that the two vehicles are blocking the intersection and that motorists should drive with caution in the area.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

