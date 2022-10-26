Big weather changes ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our next cold front moving through Thursday will bring us rain/storm chances tomorrow and Friday plus a big drop in temperatures.

3 day forecast (KCBD)

A quiet evening ahead of us with clear skies, light winds, and temperatures cooling down into the 40s overnight. Slightly warmer than last night with a low for us in Lubbock of 47 degrees.

Tomorrow will start dry, sunny, and mild. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs mainly in the 70s. Cloud cover will begin to build in for the afternoon and a few isolated storms will develop late afternoon. These storms, mainly off of the caprock, have a marginal risk to be severe. Our main threat with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts and large hail. An isolated tornado is not ruled out, although very unlikely. That stronger activity will clear out of the KCBD viewing area by early Friday followed by more widespread rain showers through Friday afternoon. Some isolated areas of heavy rain are possible, but most of us will see less than an inch. Rain and clouds will clear out by Friday evening.

Rain chances (KCBD)

As clouds clear out and cooler air settles in, temperatures will drop into the 30s again overnight Friday and Saturday. A very cool start to your weekend with chilly afternoons, and highs only in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. For the most part, dry through the weekend with light winds and sunny conditions.

Halloween still looks to be a pleasant forecast. Highs in the lower 70s with clear skies and dry conditions. The evening will cool off quickly with temperatures sitting in the 50s to 60s.

