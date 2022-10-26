Local Listings
The City of Jayton to receive grocery relief following general county store fire

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JAYTON, Texas (KCBD) - After the only grocery store in Jayton burned down, its residents were left without the essentials. Residents say the impact of this fire has been massive.

Tiffany Ham, owner of the Kent County Store says, “The community is really at a loss because of the fact that we don’t have groceries here. We don’t have any way to get the groceries, especially the ones that are shut in or the ones that can’t travel out of town.”

The Kent County General Store was once the one-stop shop for Jayton residents, but after burning down on Sep. 25 residents tell us they are concerned for those who can’t travel the 24 miles to the nearest grocery store.

Missy Redford, a Jayton resident says “I think the biggest concern is for our older citizens. We don’t even have gas here, no gas pumps. So you have to make sure you have a full tank of gas when you get to Jayton, so it has really been a challenge.”

With Jayton being so far from goods residents tell us they stock up on groceries, but after a month with nowhere to shop, they knew it was time to seek a helping hand.

Dina Jeffries, CEO of South Plains Food Bank says, “Some concerned citizens reached out and said that they needed help since the grocery store there in Jayton had burned down. They just needed help getting necessary food items to that area.”

The Lubbock South Plains Food Bank quickly sprang into action and began planning how it could provide groceries for Jayton residents.

“We are taking our portable outreach pantry which is a big 42-foot trailer into the Jayton area. It is basically an aisle of a grocery store,” said Jeffries.

The South Plains Food Bank will be in Jayton on Oct. 29 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM to provide groceries to the people of Jayton free of charge.

