Four found dead inside Lubbock home destroyed by fire

By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

The following is a news release from police:

LPD’s METRO unit is currently investigating following a house fire in South Lubbock.

LPD was called to the 4100 block of 124th Street at 1:01 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers observed the residence showing flames.

Once they realized they were unable to make entry, the officers cleared residences to the East and West. Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene at 1:22 a.m.

At that point the home was engulfed. LFR was able to put out the fire by 2:09 a.m. They were able to contain the flames to the single residence.

At this time we can confirm there are four deceased individuals inside the residence. Currently, LFR, LPD and the Fire Marshal’s Office are on scene.

The investigation is underway.

