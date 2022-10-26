KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kali

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kali, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

Kali is very laidback and independent. She does well on a leash and gets along with other dogs. Kali is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buck.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.