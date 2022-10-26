LPD and LFR responding to three separate crashes on S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are currently responding to three separate crashes, one on the westbound access ramp at Quaker and Loop 289, and one on the overpass near Slide Road in the eastbound lanes, and one at 5000 W. Loop.

According to LPD, the crash at Quaker involved a black Tahoe and a maroon van. One person has sustained minor injuries.

Police have not yet arrived on the scene of the crash near Slide Road so they could not confirm if anyone was injured. The crash in question involved a Pepsi truck and a white pickup.

The third crash was reported soon after at 5000 W Loop 289. Per LPD, responders are having considerable difficulty responding due to the traffic caused by the earlier two crashes.

LPD advises that traffic has been severely impacted in both the west and eastbound lanes due to these three crashes.

This story is developing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.