Recall: Heating pads sold via Amazon, Walmart pose injury risk

More than 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads have been recalled due to an injury risk. They were sold online through Amazon.com and Walmart.com.(Source: FDA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about Mighty Bliss electric heating pads, which have been recalled because of an injury risk.

The recall covers more than 500,000 heating pads distributed between July 2021 and July 2022 by Whele LLC, doing business as Perch. They were sold online through Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

The FDA says it is aware of 286 complaints about overheating, sparking, burning or other electrical problems. There were injuries in 31 of those cases.

The recall applies to large blue electric heating pads, extra-large blue electric heating pads and large gray electric heating pads with specific model and lot numbers released by the FDA.

The product model and lot numbers of the affected products can be found on the heating pads listed in black text beneath the instructions.

Consumers with these heating pads are advised to stop using them and visit the company’s website for further instructions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

