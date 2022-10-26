LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Raider Rose told 47 years to the day of her only appearance at Jones Stadium.

On this day in 1975, Texas Tech hosted SMU at Jones Stadium, winning 37-20 in front of 36,000 fans. It was also the one and only appearance for Raider Rose at the game.

A potential girlfriend for Raider Red, who was Raider Rose? How did she get on the field?

Watch the story of Raider Rose on the 47th anniversary of her first and only appearance.

