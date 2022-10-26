Sunshine today, stormy late tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is, in some ways, the calm before the storm. Conditions today overall will be rather mild. The next cold front, however, will bring a chance of severe thunderstorms to the South Plains area.

Sunny and breezy this Wednesday afternoon. It will be a little warmer (than yesterday) with highs near average for late October.

Clear, cold, and calm tonight. Lows, too, will be typical for the season.

Cloud cover will be on the increase during the day tomorrow. The afternoon will be quite breezy. Highs will be similar to today’s, ranging from the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the southeast.

Scattered storms and showers are likely Thursday evening. Some storms may become marginally severe. That is, hail up to about an inch across and wind gusts up to about 60 mph will be possible. The severe storms are most likely near and east of the Caprock.

Thursday night the storms shift east, but scattered rain showers are expected into Friday morning.

A cold rain is likely into at least early Friday afternoon. It will be cloudy and windy, at least through the morning. Plan to bundle up if you’ll be heading out.

Current data indicates that by evening the rain will have ended except, possibly, over the northeastern viewing area. It may affect Friday night football. Dress for a cold evening.

The last weekend of October will be mostly fair and dry. Both mornings will be very chilly if not cold, with lows in the 30s. Both afternoons will be quite cool, with highs in the low to upper 60s.

Our Halloween weather forecast is available 24-7 here on our Forecast Page and in our free KCBD Weather App.

