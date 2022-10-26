Texas Tech invites SFA to join university system

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Board of Regents of Stephen F. Austin State University, along with various university groups and institutions, sent a comprehensive set of questions for Texas Tech to answer regarding affiliation. Tech has since provided a response.

The list of questions fielded by Texas Tech varied from resource allocation to curriculum autonomy, staff salaries and benefits, and the preservation of SFA’s unique identity after integration.

One question posited by the Dean’s Council asked the reason(s) why Texas Tech was interested in SFA, and how Tech saw SFA adding value to the system.

Texas Tech replied, “A partnership with Stephen F. Austin State University is an opportunity to affiliate with a distinguished institution that would complement and enhance the profile and strength of the TTU System’s nationally recognized brand. We believe our cultures align well and that we are united in our mission and in the communities we serve. "

“Partnering with SFA would give the TTU System a presence in a new part of the state, allowing the system to serve the entire State of Texas from the furthest point west in El Paso to the eastern state border, with SFA as a shining star of the system in the Deep East Texas region. That means an increased impact and awareness of our entire system and each component institution.”

“Most importantly, the areas that align among our institutions will allow us to find additional ways to support each other, our communities, and our state. SFA and the TTU System share, among other things, a dedication to serving our regional and rural communities. Like SFA, we have a deep knowledge and proven experience in addressing and meeting the needs of rural Texas.”

“SFA has a storied history with a strong base of passionate alumni, dedicated supporters, and incredible employees and students who will continue to build on the legacy of excellence that 100 years has established. We believe we could help strengthen SFA’s success as it enters its next century.”

Tedd L. Mitchell, current Chancellor of the Tech University system and Stephen F. Austin alumni weighed in on the potential affiliation saying, “As a proud @SFASU alumnus, it’s an honor & privilege to invite SFA to become a member of the @TTUSystem.”

“The Lumberjacks would be our flag bearer in East Texas, bringing & gaining value & strength by joining our system family. #AxEm x #RaiseTheAxe.”

I want to thank the SFA community for its commitment to a thorough & transparent partnership discussion.



We know decisions of this magnitude will impact numerous generations of Lumberjacks. We are thankful to the SFA Board of Regents for allowing us to be part of this process. — Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. (@TeddLMitchell) October 26, 2022

Texas Tech is not the only university system that has propositioned Stephen F. Austin with affiliation. SFA has also received offers from the university systems of Texas A&M, the University of Texas, and Texas State. All of which fielded questions from SFA regarding the merits of affiliation.

The Texas Tech University System was last expanded in 2021 with the inclusion of Midwestern State University, signed into law by State House Bill 1522. Tech’s University System also includes Angelo State University, which left the Texas State University System in 2007, and the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso which joined the system in 2013.

