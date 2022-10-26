Wednesday morning top stories: Four found dead in South Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Four found dead in South Lubbock house fire

Officers responded to a shots fired call and found the home on fire at 124th and Oxford

Firefighters later found four people dead inside

Read more here: Four found dead inside Lubbock home destroyed by fire

2 arrested after shooting near 51st and Aberdeen

Police say one person was moderately injured

There is no word on what led to the shooting

More here: 1 injured after shooting near Mission Villas Apartments

Gov. Abbott campaigns in Lubbock

The governor spoke to supporters at Table 82 about his policies on border control and protecting students

Gov. Abbott also attended the launch of a new engineering research center at Texas Tech

Read more here: Governor Abbott campaigns in Lubbock before November election

