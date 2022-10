LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue.

LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight.

The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

