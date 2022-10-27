Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Bruno Mars announces new set of Las Vegas shows for 2023

Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET...
Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Bruno Mars is continuing his series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

In addition to headlining two shows over New Year’s Eve weekend, Park MGM announced Tuesday that Mars will return to its Dolby Live theater for multiple shows next year.

According to Park MGM, the shows will take place in late January and early February.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

For more information, visit Ticketmaster’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
Lubbock joins Texas cities in lawsuit against Netflix, Disney and Hulu
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
Randi Mahomes launched a game day gear line of products called QB Producer
Randi Mahomes hosting ‘QB Producer’ Lubbock shopping event ahead of Patrick’s Ring of Honor induction
LPD and LFR are currently responding to three separate crashes, one on the westbound access...
UPDATED: LPD and LFR responding to three separate crashes on S. Loop 289
LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block...
1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing

Latest News

FILE - New York literary agent Lucianne Goldberg addresses a large assembly of media outside...
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies
Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to...
Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month
White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to attend an...
White House chief of staff warned on Hatch Act violation
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk buying Twitter to ‘help humanity,’ he says