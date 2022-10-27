Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Evidence of life on Mars could be under the surface, study suggests

Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.
Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.(Northwestern University, NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ancient bacteria could be hidden on the surface of Mars.

Scientists, so far, have not found any proof of life on the planet, but researchers created Mars-like conditions in a lab to determine if bacteria and fungi would survive.

It turns out bacteria can survive for a least 280 million years if it was protected by the solar particles and ionizing radiation around the surface.

Researchers said Mars could have been livable billions of years ago, but it has since become like a frozen desert with temperatures 80 degrees below zero.

More on this study can be seen in Tuesday’s Astrobiology Journal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say four people were found dead inside a home after firefighters extinguished a...
Police identify 4 found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
Lubbock joins Texas cities in lawsuit against Netflix, Disney and Hulu
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
Randi Mahomes launched a game day gear line of products called QB Producer
Randi Mahomes hosting ‘QB Producer’ Lubbock shopping event ahead of Patrick’s Ring of Honor induction
LPD and LFR are currently responding to three separate crashes, one on the westbound access...
UPDATED: LPD and LFR responding to three separate crashes on S. Loop 289
LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block...
1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing

Latest News

Officials in Washington state seized an alligator that was being kept as a pet illegally.
Alligator removed from residence of private owner, officials say
Joel Hernandez, 22, is charged with robbery and sexual battery.
Man wearing ‘It’ clown mask sexually assaulted woman, robbed another, police say
Evolution of Gaia will be presented on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th at 7:30...
Flatlands Dance Theatre presents Evolution of Gaia
Noon Notebook: Flatlands Dance Theatre presents Evolution of Gaia
Noon Notebook: Flatlands Dance Theatre presents Evolution of Gaia
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Putin rules out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine